What do Analysts Say about Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATXI): Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLPH)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATXI to be 76.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 28.57%. For the next 5 years, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of -44.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 64.24% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 50.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -140.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -165.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.12%, where Monthly Performance is 6.26%, Quarterly performance is 57.76%, 6 Months performance is 47.09% and yearly performance percentage is 92.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.83% and Monthly Volatility of 5.18%.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -44%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.81/share and a High Estimate of $-0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLPH to be 24.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 73.33%. For the next 5 years, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 71.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 32.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 621.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -112.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -284.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.4%, where Monthly Performance is -3.84%, Quarterly performance is -26.22%, 6 Months performance is 167.23% and yearly performance percentage is 36.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 153.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.62% and Monthly Volatility of 7.15%.