What are analysts Suggestions on Kronos Worldwide Inc(NYSE:KRO): Inovalon Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:INOV)

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 53.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kronos Worldwide Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kronos Worldwide Inc as 370 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kronos Worldwide Inc is 349 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 391 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 466.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRO to be -84%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -56.25%. For the next 5 years, Kronos Worldwide Inc is expecting Growth of 100% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kronos Worldwide Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 374 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kronos Worldwide Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.24%, where Monthly Performance is 8.91%, Quarterly performance is 19.27%, 6 Months performance is -26.63% and yearly performance percentage is -32.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.58% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.