what are Analysts report about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.(NYSE:RCL): Legg Mason, Inc.(NYSE:LM)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) will report its next earnings on May 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-1.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.85/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -134.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-4.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-5.22/share and a High Estimate of $-3.62/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RCL to be -274.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -184.07%. For the next 5 years, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expecting Growth of 78.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -235.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.01 and Average Volume (3 months) is 24.62 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 65.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.66%, where Monthly Performance is 35.7%, Quarterly performance is 132.13%, 6 Months performance is -56.68% and yearly performance percentage is -53.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.95% and Monthly Volatility of 9.41%.

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Legg Mason, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.7/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Legg Mason, Inc. as 654.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Legg Mason, Inc. is 625 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 670 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 708.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LM to be -12%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.16%. For the next 5 years, Legg Mason, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Legg Mason, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Legg Mason, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.46%, where Monthly Performance is -0.28%, Quarterly performance is 6.48%, 6 Months performance is 36.06% and yearly performance percentage is 33.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 38.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.41% and Monthly Volatility of 0.28%.