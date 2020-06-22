Revenue Estimates Analysis of Steelcase Inc.(NYSE:SCS): FleetCor Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:FLT)

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) will report its next earnings on Jun 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Steelcase Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Steelcase Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 934.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Steelcase Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.59%, where Monthly Performance is 6.5%, Quarterly performance is 22.92%, 6 Months performance is -46.87% and yearly performance percentage is -25.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -42.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.47% and Monthly Volatility of 5.69%.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.85/share and a High Estimate of $3.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. as 537.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is 502.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 716.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 634.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLT to be -25.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.16%. For the next 5 years, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FleetCor Technologies, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.06%, where Monthly Performance is 9.86%, Quarterly performance is 41.32%, 6 Months performance is -10.94% and yearly performance percentage is -4.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.66% and Monthly Volatility of 3.49%.