Revenue Estimates Analysis of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.(NASDAQ:MPAA): Crestwood Equity Partners LP(NYSE:CEQP)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) will report its next earnings on Jun 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. as 87 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is 87 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 87 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 106.52 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 168.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.25%, where Monthly Performance is 8.04%, Quarterly performance is 19.44%, 6 Months performance is -29.56% and yearly performance percentage is -5.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.78% and Monthly Volatility of 7.55%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Crestwood Equity Partners LP and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners LP as 404.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 328.75 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 479.41 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 683.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CEQP to be -400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -175%. For the next 5 years, Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expecting Growth of 85.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -129.35% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Crestwood Equity Partners LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 76.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.04%, where Monthly Performance is 27.14%, Quarterly performance is 210.14%, 6 Months performance is -48.73% and yearly performance percentage is -54.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.31% and Monthly Volatility of 8.71%.