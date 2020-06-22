Revenue Estimates Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:LSCC): Credit Suisse Group(NYSE:CS)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation as 100.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 102.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LSCC to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.76%. For the next 5 years, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 25.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 85.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.75%, where Monthly Performance is 12.79%, Quarterly performance is 85.73%, 6 Months performance is 39.61% and yearly performance percentage is 84.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44.2%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.72% and Monthly Volatility of 4.14%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Credit Suisse Group and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Credit Suisse Group, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Credit Suisse Group currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.3%, where Monthly Performance is 18.13%, Quarterly performance is 45.56%, 6 Months performance is -25.13% and yearly performance percentage is -13.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.26% and Monthly Volatility of 2.89%.