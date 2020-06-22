Revenue Estimates Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.(NYSE:KDP): Vericel Corporation(NASDAQ:VCEL)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. as 2.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is 2.75 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.81 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KDP to be 3.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.63%. For the next 5 years, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.1%, where Monthly Performance is 3.68%, Quarterly performance is 22.01%, 6 Months performance is 0.49% and yearly performance percentage is -7.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.58% and Monthly Volatility of 2.43%.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vericel Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VCEL to be -440%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -214.29%. For the next 5 years, Vericel Corporation is expecting Growth of 400% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -177.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vericel Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3 and Average Volume (3 months) is 734.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vericel Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.95%, where Monthly Performance is -2.82%, Quarterly performance is 82.12%, 6 Months performance is -16.66% and yearly performance percentage is -19.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.83% and Monthly Volatility of 4.37%.