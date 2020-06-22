Revenue Estimates Analysis of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:KOOL): TOP Ships Inc.(NASDAQ:TOPS)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TOP Ships Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 88.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -32.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TOP Ships Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.07%, where Monthly Performance is 3.57%, Quarterly performance is 50.7%, 6 Months performance is -82.89% and yearly performance percentage is -98.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -81.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 29.26% and Monthly Volatility of 19.54%.