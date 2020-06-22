Price Target Analysis of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.(NYSE:WDR): PPG Industries, Inc.(NYSE:PPG)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) will report its next earnings on Jul 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. as 232.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. is 224.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 238 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 267.48 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WDR to be -42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of -25.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.27%, where Monthly Performance is 15.75%, Quarterly performance is 31.92%, 6 Months performance is -7.65% and yearly performance percentage is -5.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.00% and Monthly Volatility of 4.07%.

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PPG Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.93/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. as 2.77 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. is 2.58 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.95 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.02 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PPG to be -65.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.54%. For the next 5 years, PPG Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 36.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -30.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PPG Industries, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PPG Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.06%, where Monthly Performance is 8.05%, Quarterly performance is 30.11%, 6 Months performance is -21.22% and yearly performance percentage is -9.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.