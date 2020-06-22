Investors Catching Stocks Keysight Technologies Inc.(NYSE:KEYS): RPC, Inc.(NYSE:RES)

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) will report its next earnings on May 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -32.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Keysight Technologies Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.78/share and a High Estimate of $0.99/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Keysight Technologies Inc. as 913.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. is 897.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 944.53 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEYS to be -33.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.26%. For the next 5 years, Keysight Technologies Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Keysight Technologies Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Keysight Technologies Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.26%, where Monthly Performance is 3.42%, Quarterly performance is 28.1%, 6 Months performance is 2.42% and yearly performance percentage is 20.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.71%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.75% and Monthly Volatility of 3.65%.

RPC, Inc. (RES) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RPC, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.18/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RES to be -566.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -37.5%. For the next 5 years, RPC, Inc. is expecting Growth of 42.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -283.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RPC, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -30.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RPC, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.69%, where Monthly Performance is -5.81%, Quarterly performance is 35%, 6 Months performance is -34.15% and yearly performance percentage is -53.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.19% and Monthly Volatility of 8.93%.