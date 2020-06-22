Investors Catching Stocks Domino’s Pizza Inc(NYSE:DPZ): Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.(NYSE:SOI)

Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) will report its next earnings on Jul 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.75/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Domino’s Pizza Inc and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.59/share and a High Estimate of $2.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Domino’s Pizza Inc as 901.93 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Domino’s Pizza Inc is 845.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 946.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 836.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DPZ to be 2.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.1%. For the next 5 years, Domino’s Pizza Inc is expecting Growth of 5.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Domino’s Pizza Inc, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 33.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 78.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Domino’s Pizza Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.07%, where Monthly Performance is 0.31%, Quarterly performance is 26.16%, 6 Months performance is 33.09% and yearly performance percentage is 34.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.32% and Monthly Volatility of 2.96%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) will report its next earnings on Jul 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. as 11.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is 6.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 19.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 57.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SOI to be -134.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -132.43%. For the next 5 years, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is expecting Growth of -136.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -102.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 533.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.99 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.04%, where Monthly Performance is 18.08%, Quarterly performance is 55.49%, 6 Months performance is -47.08% and yearly performance percentage is -52.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.05% and Monthly Volatility of 6.65%.