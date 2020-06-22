Earnings Analysis of Nutanix, Inc.(NASDAQ:NTNX): Brixmor Property Group Inc.(NYSE:BRX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) will report its next earnings on May 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.69/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nutanix, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.8/share and a High Estimate of $-0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nutanix, Inc. as 320.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nutanix, Inc. is 295.51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 338 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 299.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTNX to be -17.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.49%. For the next 5 years, Nutanix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.09% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -76.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nutanix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -93.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nutanix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.06%, where Monthly Performance is -1.02%, Quarterly performance is 58.97%, 6 Months performance is -27.51% and yearly performance percentage is -13.97%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.71% and Monthly Volatility of 5.51%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. as 266.21 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is 238.47 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 286.64 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 288.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRX to be -14.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.24%. For the next 5 years, Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brixmor Property Group Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brixmor Property Group Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.87%, where Monthly Performance is 16.79%, Quarterly performance is 24.85%, 6 Months performance is -40.98% and yearly performance percentage is -31.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.68% and Monthly Volatility of 6.41%.