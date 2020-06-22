Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Retail Properties of America, Inc.(NYSE:RPAI): InnerWorkings, Inc.(NASDAQ:INWK)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Retail Properties of America, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Retail Properties of America, Inc. as 105.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Retail Properties of America, Inc. is 81.27 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 117 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 118.45 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RPAI to be -15.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.52%. For the next 5 years, Retail Properties of America, Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Retail Properties of America, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 44.32 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Retail Properties of America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.29%, where Monthly Performance is 33.4%, Quarterly performance is 35.07%, 6 Months performance is -51.06% and yearly performance percentage is -47.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -51.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.09% and Monthly Volatility of 7.73%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for InnerWorkings, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for InnerWorkings, Inc. as 225.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for InnerWorkings, Inc. is 213.04 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 240.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 285.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INWK to be -116.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, InnerWorkings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 71.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on InnerWorkings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 476.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, InnerWorkings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.74%, where Monthly Performance is 30.43%, Quarterly performance is 47.06%, 6 Months performance is -72.68% and yearly performance percentage is -64.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -72.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 21.63% and Monthly Volatility of 17.17%.