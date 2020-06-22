Analysts showing optimistic trends for FTI Consulting, Inc.(NYSE:FCN): Granite Construction Incorporated(NYSE:GVA)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -0.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FTI Consulting, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. as 563.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FTI Consulting, Inc. is 549 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 577.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 606.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FCN to be -41.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -13.5%. For the next 5 years, FTI Consulting, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FTI Consulting, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 478.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FTI Consulting, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.63%, where Monthly Performance is -9.74%, Quarterly performance is -9.17%, 6 Months performance is -6.79% and yearly performance percentage is 22.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.25% and Monthly Volatility of 3.83%.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -70.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Granite Construction Incorporated and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.31/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Granite Construction Incorporated as 909.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Granite Construction Incorporated is 871.16 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 970.59 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 892.33 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Granite Construction Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 692.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Granite Construction Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.18%, where Monthly Performance is 19.23%, Quarterly performance is 57.83%, 6 Months performance is -30.93% and yearly performance percentage is -57.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.73% and Monthly Volatility of 6.31%.