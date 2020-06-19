What do Analysts Say about Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.(NYSE:SHLX): PayPal Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHLX to be -21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is expecting Growth of 10.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.28%, where Monthly Performance is 4.53%, Quarterly performance is 87.35%, 6 Months performance is -30.17% and yearly performance percentage is -29.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.77% and Monthly Volatility of 5.70%.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 37 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.71/share and a High Estimate of $1.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 33 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. as 4.93 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. is 4.85 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PYPL to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.7%. For the next 5 years, PayPal Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 23.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PayPal Holdings, Inc., where 10 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 103.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.98.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PayPal Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.45%, where Monthly Performance is 12.03%, Quarterly performance is 79.13%, 6 Months performance is 49.52% and yearly performance percentage is 41.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 51.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.29% and Monthly Volatility of 3.11%.