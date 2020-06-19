What are analysts Suggestions on Americold Realty Trust(NYSE:COLD): 8×8 Inc(NASDAQ:EGHT)

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 57.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Americold Realty Trust and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Americold Realty Trust as 436.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Americold Realty Trust is 386.65 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 492.86 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 347.28 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLD to be 6.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 7.41%. For the next 5 years, Americold Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 6.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Americold Realty Trust, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 94.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 48.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Americold Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.02%, where Monthly Performance is 4.05%, Quarterly performance is 26.36%, 6 Months performance is 9.83% and yearly performance percentage is 8.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.10% and Monthly Volatility of 2.50%.

8×8 Inc (EGHT) will report its next earnings on May 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.12/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 8×8 Inc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for 8×8 Inc as 120.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for 8×8 Inc is 119.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 121.75 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 95.87 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EGHT to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 43.75%. For the next 5 years, 8×8 Inc is expecting Growth of 94.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on 8×8 Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 882.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -25.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -78.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -33.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, 8×8 Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.46%, where Monthly Performance is -7.24%, Quarterly performance is 18.95%, 6 Months performance is -18.48% and yearly performance percentage is -39.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.71% and Monthly Volatility of 6.55%.