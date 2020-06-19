what are Analysts report about Carvana Co.(NYSE:CVNA): Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPD)

Carvana Co. (CVNA) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -87.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carvana Co. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.83/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Carvana Co. as 1.08 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Carvana Co. is 753.07 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.28 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 920.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVNA to be -107.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.29%. For the next 5 years, Carvana Co. is expecting Growth of 31.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -51.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carvana Co., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -153.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -22.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carvana Co. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.13%, where Monthly Performance is 20.66%, Quarterly performance is 297.73%, 6 Months performance is 24.67% and yearly performance percentage is 80.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.84% and Monthly Volatility of 7.40%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.64/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. as 1.82 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is 1.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.96 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXPD to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.78%. For the next 5 years, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 27%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.04%, where Monthly Performance is 0.39%, Quarterly performance is 21.78%, 6 Months performance is -2.99% and yearly performance percentage is -0.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.18%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.13% and Monthly Volatility of 2.56%.