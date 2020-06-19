Revenue Estimates Analysis of Stag Industrial, Inc.(NYSE:STAG): Apollo Global Management, LLC(NYSE:APO)

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 320%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stag Industrial, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STAG to be 2.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Stag Industrial, Inc. is expecting Growth of 1.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stag Industrial, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 72.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stag Industrial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.92%, where Monthly Performance is 20.61%, Quarterly performance is 47.87%, 6 Months performance is -2.1% and yearly performance percentage is -4.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.08% and Monthly Volatility of 2.97%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management, LLC and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Apollo Global Management, LLC as 468.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Apollo Global Management, LLC is 456 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 484.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 520.71 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APO to be -17.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.96%. For the next 5 years, Apollo Global Management, LLC is expecting Growth of 34.95% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Apollo Global Management, LLC, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -40.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 28.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Apollo Global Management, LLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.33%, where Monthly Performance is 21.86%, Quarterly performance is 76.73%, 6 Months performance is 14.07% and yearly performance percentage is 58.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.60% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.