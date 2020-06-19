Revenue Estimates Analysis of Nielsen N.V.(NYSE:NLSN): Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:KPTI)

Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nielsen N.V. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nielsen N.V. as 1.49 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nielsen N.V. is 1.48 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.63 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NLSN to be -47.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.65%. For the next 5 years, Nielsen N.V. is expecting Growth of 9.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nielsen N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -20.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nielsen N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.72%, where Monthly Performance is 8.7%, Quarterly performance is -6.72%, 6 Months performance is -24.92% and yearly performance percentage is -35.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.11%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.21% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -13%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.56/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $-0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. as 28.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 19.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 35.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 90 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KPTI to be 25.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is expecting Growth of 43.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -59.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -208.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -118.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.26%, where Monthly Performance is -0.83%, Quarterly performance is 14.23%, 6 Months performance is 8.92% and yearly performance percentage is 213.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.34% and Monthly Volatility of 7.47%.