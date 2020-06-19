Investors Catching Stocks Varian Medical Systems, Inc.(NYSE:VAR): NutriSystem Inc(NASDAQ:NTRI)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.85/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.29/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VAR to be -58.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.05%. For the next 5 years, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Varian Medical Systems, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 863.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Varian Medical Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.83%, where Monthly Performance is -0.48%, Quarterly performance is 7.32%, 6 Months performance is -17.35% and yearly performance percentage is -11.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.64% and Monthly Volatility of 3.45%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NutriSystem Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NutriSystem Inc as 226.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NutriSystem Inc is 223.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 231 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 210.93 Million.