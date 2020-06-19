Earnings Analysis of Opera Limited(NASDAQ:OPRA): Winnebago Industries, Inc.(NYSE:WGO)

Opera Limited (OPRA) will report its next earnings on May 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Opera Limited and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Opera Limited as 61.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Opera Limited is 56.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.14 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 61.73 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OPRA to be -240%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -81.48%. For the next 5 years, Opera Limited is expecting Growth of 2000% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -105.08% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.25 and Average Volume (3 months) is 315.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 23.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Opera Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.12%, where Monthly Performance is 43.68%, Quarterly performance is 65.45%, 6 Months performance is -15.22% and yearly performance percentage is -20.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.13% and Monthly Volatility of 8.19%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) will report its next earnings on Jun 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Winnebago Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.44/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.71/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WGO to be -136%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.9%. For the next 5 years, Winnebago Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 114.94% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -47.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Winnebago Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 937.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Winnebago Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.05%, where Monthly Performance is 27.58%, Quarterly performance is 228.73%, 6 Months performance is 40.41% and yearly performance percentage is 75.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 27.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.12% and Monthly Volatility of 6.10%.