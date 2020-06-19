Earnings Analysis of IAC/InterActiveCorp(NASDAQ:IAC): Lilis Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:LLEX)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-2.58/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2866.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for IAC/InterActiveCorp and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp is 1.14 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.19 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IAC to be -95.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -54.81%. For the next 5 years, IAC/InterActiveCorp is expecting Growth of 471.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -124.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on IAC/InterActiveCorp, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 241.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 59.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.58%, where Monthly Performance is 15.1%, Quarterly performance is 109.82%, 6 Months performance is 29.35% and yearly performance percentage is 28.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.53% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.

Lilis Energy, Inc. (LLEX) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lilis Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lilis Energy, Inc. as 11.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lilis Energy, Inc. is 11.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 17.33 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lilis Energy, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -69.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 624.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 201.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lilis Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.04%, where Monthly Performance is 27.91%, Quarterly performance is 38.66%, 6 Months performance is 76.79% and yearly performance percentage is -63.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.28% and Monthly Volatility of 11.67%.