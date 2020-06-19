Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Kelso Technologies Inc(NYSE:KIQ): McCormick & Company, Incorporated(NYSE:MKC)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kelso Technologies Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 38.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kelso Technologies Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.33%, where Monthly Performance is 18.73%, Quarterly performance is 23.44%, 6 Months performance is -18.82% and yearly performance percentage is -54.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.74% and Monthly Volatility of 7.05%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) will report its next earnings on Jun 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for McCormick & Company, Incorporated and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.27/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MKC to be -2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.48%. For the next 5 years, McCormick & Company, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 4.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 882.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1%, where Monthly Performance is -1.24%, Quarterly performance is 23.48%, 6 Months performance is 3.89% and yearly performance percentage is 13.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.16%.