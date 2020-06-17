What do Analysts Say about Brooks Automation, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRKS): Mueller Water Products Inc(NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mueller Water Products Inc and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MWA to be -66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.11%. For the next 5 years, Mueller Water Products Inc is expecting Growth of 17.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mueller Water Products Inc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mueller Water Products Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.55%, where Monthly Performance is 14.11%, Quarterly performance is 17.36%, 6 Months performance is -23.8% and yearly performance percentage is -6.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.33% and Monthly Volatility of 3.84%.