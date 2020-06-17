what are Analysts report about The Simply Good Foods Company(NASDAQ:SMPL): Physicians Realty Trust(NYSE:DOC)

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) will report its next earnings on Apr 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Simply Good Foods Company and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SMPL to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 185.71%. For the next 5 years, The Simply Good Foods Company is expecting Growth of 16.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 51.79% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Simply Good Foods Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 60.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Simply Good Foods Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.15%, where Monthly Performance is 0.77%, Quarterly performance is 7.32%, 6 Months performance is -39.67% and yearly performance percentage is -26.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.75% and Monthly Volatility of 5.43%.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Physicians Realty Trust and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust as 107.57 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Physicians Realty Trust is 102.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 113.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 94.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DOC to be -3.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Physicians Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 3.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Physicians Realty Trust, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 45.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 52.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Physicians Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.42%, where Monthly Performance is 20.66%, Quarterly performance is 20.5%, 6 Months performance is -0.82% and yearly performance percentage is 0.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.31% and Monthly Volatility of 3.57%.