Revenue Estimates Analysis of Sesen Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:SESN): Wendy’s Company (The)(NASDAQ:WEN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 444.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sesen Bio, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SESN to be 30.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Sesen Bio, Inc. is expecting Growth of -493.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 120.51% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sesen Bio, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -57.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sesen Bio, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.26%, where Monthly Performance is 12.5%, Quarterly performance is 64.97%, 6 Months performance is -31.14% and yearly performance percentage is -55.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.51% and Monthly Volatility of 6.87%.

Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wendy’s Company (The) and for the current quarter 29 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wendy’s Company (The) as 408.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wendy’s Company (The) is 345 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 435 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 435.35 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WEN to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.79%. For the next 5 years, Wendy’s Company (The) is expecting Growth of 28.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.56% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wendy’s Company (The), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 6 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 42.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wendy’s Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.42%, where Monthly Performance is 5.96%, Quarterly performance is 77.09%, 6 Months performance is 1.67% and yearly performance percentage is 12.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.16% and Monthly Volatility of 4.08%.