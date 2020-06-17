Revenue Estimates Analysis of Caterpillar, Inc.(NYSE:CAT): Calithera Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CALA)

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Caterpillar, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.79/share and a High Estimate of $1.17/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Caterpillar, Inc. as 9.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Caterpillar, Inc. is 7.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.63 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 14.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAT to be -75.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50.75%. For the next 5 years, Caterpillar, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -55.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Caterpillar, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.12 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 36.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Caterpillar, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.25%, where Monthly Performance is 16.4%, Quarterly performance is 32.33%, 6 Months performance is -15.79% and yearly performance percentage is -2.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.21%.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $-0.28/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CALA to be 43.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.16%. For the next 5 years, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 28.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calithera Biosciences, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 927.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -57.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -68.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.86%, where Monthly Performance is -17.76%, Quarterly performance is 64.49%, 6 Months performance is 17.07% and yearly performance percentage is 1.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.00% and Monthly Volatility of 6.51%.