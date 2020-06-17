Price Target Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation(NYSE:BYD): Sanofi(NYSE:SNY)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -107.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boyd Gaming Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.85/share and a High Estimate of $-1.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BYD to be -419.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -269.23%. For the next 5 years, Boyd Gaming Corporation is expecting Growth of 105.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -246.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boyd Gaming Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 67.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boyd Gaming Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.91%, where Monthly Performance is 38.19%, Quarterly performance is 96.96%, 6 Months performance is -28.6% and yearly performance percentage is -19.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.45% and Monthly Volatility of 7.39%.

Sanofi (SNY) will report its next earnings on Apr 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sanofi and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sanofi as 9.89 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sanofi is 9.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.53 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNY to be -5.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.67%. For the next 5 years, Sanofi is expecting Growth of 10.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.81% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sanofi, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sanofi currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.43%, where Monthly Performance is 6.13%, Quarterly performance is 21.84%, 6 Months performance is 2.18% and yearly performance percentage is 19.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.52% and Monthly Volatility of 1.85%.