Investors Catching Stocks Spotify Technology S.A.(NYSE:SPOT): Kellogg Company(NYSE:K)

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.32/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 58.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spotify Technology S.A. and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.84/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. as 2.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. is 2.13 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.22 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.88 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPOT to be 2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -170.73%. For the next 5 years, Spotify Technology S.A. is expecting Growth of 83.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -27.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Spotify Technology S.A., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -2.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Spotify Technology S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.31%, where Monthly Performance is 23.55%, Quarterly performance is 59.71%, 6 Months performance is 27.61% and yearly performance percentage is 29.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 25.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.27% and Monthly Volatility of 5.17%.

Kellogg Company (K) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.95/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $0.97/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kellogg Company as 3.27 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kellogg Company is 3.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.46 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for K to be -6.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.74%. For the next 5 years, Kellogg Company is expecting Growth of 3.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kellogg Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.27 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 38%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kellogg Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.5%, where Monthly Performance is 2.89%, Quarterly performance is 4.68%, 6 Months performance is -1.06% and yearly performance percentage is 15.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.64% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.