Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust(NYSE:VNO): Eldorado Gold Corporation(NYSE:EGO)

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust as 384.77 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vornado Realty Trust is 370.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 410.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 463.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VNO to be -27.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -25.84%. For the next 5 years, Vornado Realty Trust is expecting Growth of 9.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 45.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 48.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vornado Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of -12.49%, where Monthly Performance is 14.82%, Quarterly performance is 20.07%, 6 Months performance is -36.36% and yearly performance percentage is -37.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.26% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eldorado Gold Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eldorado Gold Corporation as 112.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation is 48.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 171 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 114.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EGO to be 2300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 520%. For the next 5 years, Eldorado Gold Corporation is expecting Growth of -10.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1800% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eldorado Gold Corporation, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eldorado Gold Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0%, where Monthly Performance is -4.49%, Quarterly performance is 41.13%, 6 Months performance is 17.22% and yearly performance percentage is 99.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.22% and Monthly Volatility of 5.52%.