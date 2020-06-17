Analysts showing optimistic trends for Enbridge Energy Management LLC(NYSE:EEQ): JD.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (JD) will report its next earnings on May 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 133.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for JD.com, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for JD.com, Inc. as 26.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for JD.com, Inc. is 25.21 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 27.31 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JD to be 15.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20.69%. For the next 5 years, JD.com, Inc. is expecting Growth of 63.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on JD.com, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 17.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 404.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.36.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, JD.com, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.57%, where Monthly Performance is 21.55%, Quarterly performance is 68.87%, 6 Months performance is 75.96% and yearly performance percentage is 120%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 68.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.52% and Monthly Volatility of 4.33%.