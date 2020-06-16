What do Analysts Say about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.(NYSE:SEAS) : Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation(NYSE:MGY)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.31/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1650%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.88/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. as 174.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is 110.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 230.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 220.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SEAS to be -259.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -102.4%. For the next 5 years, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is expecting Growth of 124.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -201.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.14%, where Monthly Performance is 29.88%, Quarterly performance is -32.48%, 6 Months performance is -37.58% and yearly performance percentage is -39.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.31% and Monthly Volatility of 9.35%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation as 189.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 174 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 220.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 226.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGY to be -216.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -183.33%. For the next 5 years, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is expecting Growth of 138.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -200% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -81.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.89%, where Monthly Performance is 7.07%, Quarterly performance is -16.41%, 6 Months performance is -49.01% and yearly performance percentage is -48.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -53.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.86% and Monthly Volatility of 8.93%.