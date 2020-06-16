What do Analysts Say about New York Times Company (The)(NYSE:NYT) : Cboe Global Markets, Inc.(NASDAQ:CBOE)

New York Times Company (The) (NYT) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.43/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 48.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New York Times Company (The) and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New York Times Company (The) as 441.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New York Times Company (The) is 435.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 444.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 439.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NYT to be -70.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.33%. For the next 5 years, New York Times Company (The) is expecting Growth of 40% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New York Times Company (The), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

#VALUE!

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 45.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 51.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New York Times Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.49%, where Monthly Performance is 21.83%, Quarterly performance is 4.15%, 6 Months performance is 21.68% and yearly performance percentage is 21.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 20.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.97% and Monthly Volatility of 3.48%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.65/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.1/share and a High Estimate of $1.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. as 306 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is 284 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 349.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 283.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CBOE to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -3.88%. For the next 5 years, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is expecting Growth of -1.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.05% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cboe Global Markets, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

#VALUE!

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.53 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cboe Global Markets, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.13%, where Monthly Performance is 4.19%, Quarterly performance is -15.34%, 6 Months performance is -17.07% and yearly performance percentage is -4.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.03% and Monthly Volatility of 3.43%.