What do Analysts Say about AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAG) : Welbilt, Inc.(NYSE:WBT)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 64.82 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 59.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMAG to be 77.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 94.29%. For the next 5 years, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 171.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 86.17% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 646.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -96.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -79.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.96%, where Monthly Performance is -2.44%, Quarterly performance is 6.1%, 6 Months performance is -26.34% and yearly performance percentage is -18.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.82% and Monthly Volatility of 8.12%.

Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Welbilt, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Welbilt, Inc. as 323.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Welbilt, Inc. is 310 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 347 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 373.74 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WBT to be -163.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -90.91%. For the next 5 years, Welbilt, Inc. is expecting Growth of 981.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -105.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Welbilt, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Welbilt, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.5%, where Monthly Performance is 39.18%, Quarterly performance is -52.89%, 6 Months performance is -64.19% and yearly performance percentage is -61.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.42% and Monthly Volatility of 10.89%.