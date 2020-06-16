What are analysts Suggestions on Unilever NV(NYSE:UN) : Achaogen, Inc.(NASDAQ:AKAO)

#VALUE!

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Unilever NV and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Unilever NV, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

#VALUE!

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.28.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Unilever NV currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.42%, where Monthly Performance is 4.44%, Quarterly performance is -5.56%, 6 Months performance is -12.38% and yearly performance percentage is -15.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.68% and Monthly Volatility of 1.48%.

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

#VALUE!