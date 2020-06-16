What are analysts Suggestions on Five9, Inc.(NASDAQ:FIVN) : KB Home(NYSE:KBH)

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Five9, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Five9, Inc. as 89.58 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Five9, Inc. is 88 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 90 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 74.54 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FIVN to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15%. For the next 5 years, Five9, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Five9, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 105.65.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Five9, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.65%, where Monthly Performance is 4.86%, Quarterly performance is 40.63%, 6 Months performance is 47.47% and yearly performance percentage is 98.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.93% and Monthly Volatility of 5.01%.

KB Home (KBH) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for KB Home and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.77/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KBH to be 15.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.22%. For the next 5 years, KB Home is expecting Growth of 9.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on KB Home, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, KB Home currently shows a Weekly Performance of 21.19%, where Monthly Performance is 34.18%, Quarterly performance is -2.03%, 6 Months performance is -2.45% and yearly performance percentage is 29.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.48% and Monthly Volatility of 6.29%.