what are Analysts report about Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HALO) : Eli Lilly and Company(NYSE:LLY)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. as 42.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is 24.32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 56.95 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HALO to be 350%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 229.41%. For the next 5 years, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 108.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 250% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

#VALUE!

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -48.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.25%, where Monthly Performance is 0.95%, Quarterly performance is 15.74%, 6 Months performance is 20.43% and yearly performance percentage is 57.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 32.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.25% and Monthly Volatility of 5.16%.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.48/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.58/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.11/share and a High Estimate of $1.72/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company as 5.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eli Lilly and Company is 5.42 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.64 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LLY to be 6.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.92%. For the next 5 years, Eli Lilly and Company is expecting Growth of 17.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

#VALUE!

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 186.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 24.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eli Lilly and Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.62%, where Monthly Performance is -4.23%, Quarterly performance is 16.61%, 6 Months performance is 28.25% and yearly performance percentage is 30.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.80% and Monthly Volatility of 2.76%.