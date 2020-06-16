what are Analysts report about Freeport-McMoran, Inc.(NYSE:FCX) : HDFC Bank Limited(NYSE:HDB)

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) will report its next earnings on Apr 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Freeport-McMoran, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Freeport-McMoran, Inc. as 2.52 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Freeport-McMoran, Inc. is 1.74 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.07 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.52 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FCX to be -275%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 200%. For the next 5 years, Freeport-McMoran, Inc. is expecting Growth of 616.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1050% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Freeport-McMoran, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 29.68 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Freeport-McMoran, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.33%, where Monthly Performance is 1.91%, Quarterly performance is -7.24%, 6 Months performance is -22.04% and yearly performance percentage is -9.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.32% and Monthly Volatility of 4.54%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for HDFC Bank Limited and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HDB to be -15.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.04%. For the next 5 years, HDFC Bank Limited is expecting Growth of 26.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on HDFC Bank Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 79.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, HDFC Bank Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.82%, where Monthly Performance is 0.64%, Quarterly performance is -25.26%, 6 Months performance is -34.12% and yearly performance percentage is -33.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.54%.