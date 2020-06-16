Revenue Estimates Analysis of Sunrun Inc.(NASDAQ:RUN) : British American Tobacco p.l.c.(NYSE:BTI)

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -52.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.2/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sunrun Inc. as 196.7 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sunrun Inc. is 182.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 207 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 194.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RUN to be 2500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 52.17%. For the next 5 years, Sunrun Inc. is expecting Growth of 390% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sunrun Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 191.05 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sunrun Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.27%, where Monthly Performance is 20.01%, Quarterly performance is -18.94%, 6 Months performance is 19.49% and yearly performance percentage is 5.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.28% and Monthly Volatility of 6.34%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for British American Tobacco p.l.c. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on British American Tobacco p.l.c., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.43 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, British American Tobacco p.l.c. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.04%, where Monthly Performance is 3.19%, Quarterly performance is 0%, 6 Months performance is 3.9% and yearly performance percentage is 13.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.73%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.50% and Monthly Volatility of 1.84%.