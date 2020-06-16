Revenue Estimates Analysis of Quanta Services, Inc.(NYSE:PWR) : Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated(NYSE:DBD)

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.82/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Quanta Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. as 2.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Quanta Services, Inc. is 2.66 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.83 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PWR to be 90.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.75%. For the next 5 years, Quanta Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Quanta Services, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.59.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Quanta Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.15%, where Monthly Performance is -1.37%, Quarterly performance is -7.13%, 6 Months performance is -13.14% and yearly performance percentage is 3.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.97% and Monthly Volatility of 3.99%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $-0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated as 915.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 902 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 932 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DBD to be -500%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 16.67%. For the next 5 years, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expecting Growth of 323.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -250% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 59.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.32%, where Monthly Performance is 1.53%, Quarterly performance is -25.53%, 6 Months performance is -33.21% and yearly performance percentage is -43.51%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.72%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.78% and Monthly Volatility of 11.15%.