Revenue Estimates Analysis of Old Republic International Corporation(NYSE:ORI) : Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.(NYSE:SHLX)

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Old Republic International Corporation and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ORI to be -22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -52.94%. For the next 5 years, Old Republic International Corporation is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Old Republic International Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 128.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Old Republic International Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.38%, where Monthly Performance is -1.49%, Quarterly performance is -22.76%, 6 Months performance is -29.24% and yearly performance percentage is -25.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.15%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.05% and Monthly Volatility of 4.23%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. as 125.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is 124 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 126.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 128.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHLX to be -21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is expecting Growth of 10.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -25.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.09%, where Monthly Performance is -2.76%, Quarterly performance is -15.71%, 6 Months performance is -32.22% and yearly performance percentage is -35.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.38% and Monthly Volatility of 6.69%.