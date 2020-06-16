Revenue Estimates Analysis of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:EPAY) : Federal Signal Corporation(NYSE:FSS)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.3/share and a High Estimate of $0.36/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EPAY to be -2.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Bottomline Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bottomline Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 337.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bottomline Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.84%, where Monthly Performance is 21.75%, Quarterly performance is 13.4%, 6 Months performance is -0.46% and yearly performance percentage is 11.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.23% and Monthly Volatility of 5.34%.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Federal Signal Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Federal Signal Corporation as 268.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Federal Signal Corporation is 259.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 278.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 324.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FSS to be -34.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.66%. For the next 5 years, Federal Signal Corporation is expecting Growth of 15.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Federal Signal Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 494.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.25 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Federal Signal Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.85%, where Monthly Performance is 2.21%, Quarterly performance is -0.46%, 6 Months performance is -9.17% and yearly performance percentage is 23.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.40% and Monthly Volatility of 4.22%.