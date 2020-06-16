Price Target Analysis of Masimo Corporation(NASDAQ:MASI) : Hovnanian Enterprises Inc(NYSE:HOV)

Masimo Corporation (MASI) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.97/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Masimo Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.76/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

#VALUE!

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MASI to be 2.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -32.89%. For the next 5 years, Masimo Corporation is expecting Growth of 23.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Masimo Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

#VALUE!

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 635.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 63.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 57.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Masimo Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.86%, where Monthly Performance is 10.26%, Quarterly performance is 40.2%, 6 Months performance is 52.45% and yearly performance percentage is 70.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 48.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.19% and Monthly Volatility of 4.33%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) will report its next earnings on Jun 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $4.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-4.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -107.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc as 494.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is 446 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 446 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 380.59 Million.

#VALUE!

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

#VALUE!

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 229.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.25%, where Monthly Performance is 34.42%, Quarterly performance is -37.02%, 6 Months performance is -24.66% and yearly performance percentage is 85.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.79% and Monthly Volatility of 12.76%.