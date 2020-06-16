Investors Catching Stocks Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited(NYSE:AHL) : Illumina, Inc.(NASDAQ:ILMN)

#VALUE!

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.39/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 31.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Illumina, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.9/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $2.11/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ILMN to be -40.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.77%. For the next 5 years, Illumina, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Illumina, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 48.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Illumina, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.27%, where Monthly Performance is 18.87%, Quarterly performance is 43.5%, 6 Months performance is 17.58% and yearly performance percentage is 21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.55% and Monthly Volatility of 3.30%.