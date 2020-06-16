Earnings Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd.(NYSE:EAF) : Moneygram International, Inc.(NASDAQ:MGI)

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GrafTech International Ltd. as 353 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. is 335 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 381 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 472.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EAF to be -76.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.02%. For the next 5 years, GrafTech International Ltd. is expecting Growth of 68.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -54.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GrafTech International Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 40.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -99.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 77.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GrafTech International Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.73%, where Monthly Performance is -11.39%, Quarterly performance is -9.23%, 6 Months performance is -49.89% and yearly performance percentage is -30.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.79% and Monthly Volatility of 7.00%.

Moneygram International, Inc. (MGI) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.05/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Moneygram International, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Moneygram International, Inc. as 272.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Moneygram International, Inc. is 250.74 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 312 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 323.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGI to be -191.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -166.67%. For the next 5 years, Moneygram International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 54.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -966.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Moneygram International, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Moneygram International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 24.04%, where Monthly Performance is 37.58%, Quarterly performance is 13.5%, 6 Months performance is -24.33% and yearly performance percentage is 57.64%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.38% and Monthly Volatility of 11.46%.