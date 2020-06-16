Earnings Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc(NYSE:ED) : Fastenal Company(NASDAQ:FAST)

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Consolidated Edison Inc and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.35/share and a High Estimate of $1.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Consolidated Edison Inc as 3.67 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc is 3.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ED to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.95%. For the next 5 years, Consolidated Edison Inc is expecting Growth of 4.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Consolidated Edison Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.81 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Consolidated Edison Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.41%, where Monthly Performance is -11.97%, Quarterly performance is -12.07%, 6 Months performance is -14.98% and yearly performance percentage is -14.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.00% and Monthly Volatility of 2.86%.

Fastenal Company (FAST) will report its next earnings on Apr 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fastenal Company as 1.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fastenal Company is 1.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.37 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FAST to be -11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.11%. For the next 5 years, Fastenal Company is expecting Growth of 8.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fastenal Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fastenal Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.3%, where Monthly Performance is 9.25%, Quarterly performance is 15.31%, 6 Months performance is 11.95% and yearly performance percentage is 32.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.25% and Monthly Volatility of 2.59%.