Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Meta Financial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:CASH) : Fortive Corporation(NYSE:FTV)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meta Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

#VALUE!

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CASH to be -74.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.04%. For the next 5 years, Meta Financial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of -19.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.02% per annum.

#VALUE!

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 435.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.41.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meta Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.8%, where Monthly Performance is 2.21%, Quarterly performance is -45.73%, 6 Months performance is -48.68% and yearly performance percentage is -32.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.29% and Monthly Volatility of 6.69%.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fortive Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $0.95/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fortive Corporation as 1.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fortive Corporation is 1.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.92 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FTV to be -38.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.14%. For the next 5 years, Fortive Corporation is expecting Growth of 21.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.97% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fortive Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

#VALUE!

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fortive Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.13%, where Monthly Performance is -4.9%, Quarterly performance is -12.45%, 6 Months performance is -13.91% and yearly performance percentage is -19.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.73% and Monthly Volatility of 3.44%.