Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.(NYSE:CRL) : National Beverage Corp.(NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.39/share and a High Estimate of $1.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. as 691.09 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is 675.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 705.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 604.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CRL to be -22.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.59%. For the next 5 years, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.78% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 477.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.15%, where Monthly Performance is 25.85%, Quarterly performance is 11.2%, 6 Months performance is 21.64% and yearly performance percentage is 40.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.19% and Monthly Volatility of 3.50%.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) will report its next earnings on Mar 05. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Beverage Corp. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Beverage Corp. as 231 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Beverage Corp. is 218.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 244.71 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 239.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FIZZ to be -10.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.7%. For the next 5 years, National Beverage Corp. is expecting Growth of -8.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Beverage Corp., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 342.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 22.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 31.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 41.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Beverage Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.96%, where Monthly Performance is 8.92%, Quarterly performance is 28.52%, 6 Months performance is 22.91% and yearly performance percentage is 19.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.91%.