Analysts showing optimistic trends for Kilroy Realty Corporation(NYSE:KRC) : Neos Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:NEOS)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kilroy Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kilroy Realty Corporation as 223.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kilroy Realty Corporation is 215.41 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 234.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 191.28 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRC to be -2.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.92%. For the next 5 years, Kilroy Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.3% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kilroy Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kilroy Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.07%, where Monthly Performance is -6.12%, Quarterly performance is -21.36%, 6 Months performance is -28.22% and yearly performance percentage is -20.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.57% and Monthly Volatility of 3.86%.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -133.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. as 14.55 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is 12.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 15.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.88 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Neos Therapeutics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 227.12 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -19.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 288.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Neos Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.77%, where Monthly Performance is -13.54%, Quarterly performance is -55.08%, 6 Months performance is -55.94% and yearly performance percentage is -51.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -54.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.73% and Monthly Volatility of 9.19%.