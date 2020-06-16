Analysts showing optimistic trends for Invitae Corporation(NYSE:NVTA) : Teradata Corporation(NYSE:TDC)

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Invitae Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.9/share and a High Estimate of $-0.73/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Invitae Corporation as 59.41 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Invitae Corporation is 44.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 63.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 40.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVTA to be -30.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.19%. For the next 5 years, Invitae Corporation is expecting Growth of 27.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Invitae Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -42.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -83.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -34.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Invitae Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.39%, where Monthly Performance is 1.36%, Quarterly performance is -15.27%, 6 Months performance is -16.67% and yearly performance percentage is -1.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.57% and Monthly Volatility of 7.66%.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 37.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teradata Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teradata Corporation as 452.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teradata Corporation is 438 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 463.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 487.72 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TDC to be -27.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -34.38%. For the next 5 years, Teradata Corporation is expecting Growth of 43.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teradata Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teradata Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.43%, where Monthly Performance is -12.35%, Quarterly performance is 8.32%, 6 Months performance is -21.43% and yearly performance percentage is -38.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.26%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.97% and Monthly Volatility of 4.34%.